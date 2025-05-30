Sheffield United owners sanction “considerable” investment as next season’s promotion push kicks off early

The pain of the weekend Wembley woe in the play-off final may take some time to subside but with the next season not too far away, there is little time to waste at Sheffield United. The Blades were sentenced to another season at least of Championship football after being beaten by Sunderland under the arch.

United had prepared for both scenarios that could have unfolded on the day in terms of recruitment, with a list of targets if they remained in the Championship now being dusted off and put into action. Work has also begun at Bramall Lane, including the relaying of the Desso hybrid pitch that was first laid back in 2015.

The project is a substantial one, featuring a complete renovation of the playing surface as part of overall investment of more than £2million from the club’s ownership group COH Sports. A new surface adjacent to the pitch will also be installed next to the south stand, to improve player protection, with improvements to the Cherry Street car park and John Street lifts also taking place.

The aim is to ensure that the work is complete for the start of the new season, with the progress of the new pitch likely to have a bearing on United’s pre-season friendly schedule as well.

"The months between seasons are always busy in terms of updating our current infrastructure,” said chief executive Stephen Bettis, “but this year we are undertaking some larger than normal changes around the stadium with regards the pitch and other areas.

"What we are commencing here is a huge project which has required some considerable investment from our owners - significantly more than the usual pre-season costs, with more than £2m invested - and is another example of the board's commitment to improvements in all areas of the football club."

Unitedites wait with bated breath to discover the extent of the new owners’ ambition in the transfer market, as they prepare for their first summer window since taking charge at Bramall Lane. The early signs were good in January, with manager Chris Wilder backed with five signings, including the £10m arrival of Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

Much at this stage may depend on the extent of outgoings, with Gus Hamer and Vini Souza amongst the players in demand after United fell short in their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. The approach that United’s owners take when, as seems likely rather than if, concrete offers arrive may be what defines their tenure in the eyes of many.