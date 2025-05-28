"Massive" Sheffield United man "ready to take next step" with Premier League, La Liga suitors keen - report

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vini Souza’s personal turnaround from boo-boy to fan favourite was one of the most impressive aspects of Sheffield United’s promotion push this season, even if it ultimately ended in heartbreak and disappointment in the play-off final at Wembley last weekend. Souza was a main actor in United’s Premier League attempt, despite some injury frustrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has come a long way from being jeered onto the pitch by a small section of Unitedites during his first season at Bramall Lane, where he failed to live up to the hype following his £10m arrival from Lommel. But this season has shown more of what he’s about - a physical midfielder so adept at breaking up play and then using the ball intelligently when he won it.

But United’s failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt will inevitably bring the futures of some of their key men into doubt, with Souza amongst that number. Gus Hamer is another, with Leeds United circling again after their failed bid, while Anel Ahmedhodzic may have kicked his last ball for the Blades as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Souza was tipped to depart last summer after relegation but that didn’t materialise, and he knuckled down impressively to re-focus on life at the Lane. But he also harbours personal ambitions of a call-up to the Brazilian national side, with a potential World Cup place on the horizon next summer, and reports of interest from the Premier League and La Liga may complicate United’s hopes of keeping him in South Yorkshire beyond this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in AS suggests that Souza “is ready to take the next step” in his career - although the piece also speaks of Sheffield Wednesday fans nicknaming him “Mr. Consistency” - and with two years left on the initial four-year deal he signed when he arrived in the summer of 2023, United may have a decision to make if a concrete approach is received this summer.

Boss Chris Wilder would likely speak with the 25-year-old to assess where his head is at in terms of his future. The Blades chief is keen to only have players at Bramall Lane who actually want to be there, but at the same time the club will try to maximise their assets if rival clubs try to poach them following their promotion heartbreak.

“Massive” Vini Souza given Sheffield United backing amid transfer talk following play-off woe

Speaking earlier in the season about playing alongside Souza, Blades starlet Oliver Arblaster told The Star: “He’s huge. Just his attitude, there was speculation about him going but he just gets his head down and goes about his business so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve heard the Blades fans celebrate some of his tackles and we know they’d love them because I love them as well. He’s a top, top lad and he’s fully committed to here, no matter what. He’s also a very good player as well and I love playing alongside him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Wilder added at the start of the campaign: “He’s a good footballer, too. His personality is really good and he’s a really good player as well. The levels are not the same as in the Premier League but we’re in this division and he’s a massive player for us. Not just on the pitch, but off it as well.”