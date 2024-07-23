Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United had hopes of keeping the striker on board for their Championship promotion push.

Oli McBurnie looks set to snub a fresh contract offer at Sheffield United with reports suggesting he is close to joining Spanish outfit Las Palmas.

McBurnie officially left United at the end of June, following the expiration of his contract, and has been free to discuss his future with other interested parties. The Blades were keen on keeping the forward on board for their upcoming Championship promotion push and even allowed him to continue training with them to keep fitness levels high.

United harboured hope of keeping last season’s joint-top goalscorer and the Star understands another contract offer was recently tabled. But the Scotland international is expected to reject that latest proposal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting he will join Las Palmas.

McBurnie is thought to have reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish side and will head over for medical tests on Friday ahead of his prospective move. All being well, the 28-year-old will end speculation over his future and officially call time on a five-year spell with the Blades.

United’s desire to keep McBurnie was clear and the striker met with chief executive Stephen Bettis earlier this summer to discuss his future. It is understood the ongoing takeover saga has complicated matters, while the arrival of striker Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth also affected talks.

McBurnie only started 16 Premier League games last season, thanks in part to fitness issues, but matched January loan arrival Ben Brereton Diaz on six league goals for the campaign. Wilder was keen to keep the forward and valued his experience, particularly given there have been so many exits from Bramall Lane already this summer.

George Baldock, Max Lowe, John Egan, Oliver Norwood and Chris Basham are among more than a dozen senior exits already in this window as Wilder rebuilds the squad ahead of next season. The Blades have also cashed in on younger prospects Jayden Bogle and Benie Traore, who joined Leeds United and FC Basel respectively.

McBurnie left with the raft of others at the end of their contracts but his move to Las Palmas confirmed there will be no return. He joined United from Swansea City in 2019 and has been a regular feature ever since, across the Championship and Premier League.

The Leeds-born frontman scored 29 goals in 159 appearances across all competitions for the Blades, enjoying his best individual campaign by far during the 2022/23 Championship promotion campaign under Paul Heckingbottom - 13 goals in 38 league games.

The Blades have gone some way to fill the gap left by this summer’s departures, although the ongoing takeover saga has limited them to low-cost and free options. Regardless, the additions of Moore, Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton represent good business.

