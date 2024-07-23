Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows with boss Darren Ferguson

Sheffield United remain favourites to complete the signing of left back Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United

Sheffield United are understood to be closing in on the signing of Peterborough United left back Harrison Burrows, however, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony was remaining relatively tight-lipped about the future of the highly-rated youngster.

It is believed that the Blades’ offloading of forward Benie Traore to Basel this week should free up the cash for United to complete their chase for the 22-year-old but MacAnthony admitted Peterborough had agreed a fee with two clubs.

Speaking on Talksport, he said: “We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him, we've accepted bids off a couple and it's down to the player with those clubs and I'm not going to talk any further about that.

“He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we are sad to lose him but I am looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League.

When it was pointed out that Sheffield United have ‘done some good business this window’, MacAthony didn’t take the bait but replied with what was taken by some as perhaps a hint that Leeds may have been involved.

"So have Leeds, so have a few others,” he said. “There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping, so we still have a bit to do."