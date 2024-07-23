Pep Guardiola keen to see 'special' ex-Sheffield United man progress at Man City

James McAtee has returned to Manchester City after spending two seasons on loan at Sheffield United | Getty Images

James McAtee has been given the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular place in the Manchester City team this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has talked up the chances of former Sheffield United loanee James McAtee breaking into the champions’ side this season.

McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, winning promotion to the Premier League first time round then suffering relegation back to the Championship last year. As far as Guardiola is concerned that experience will have done wonders for McAtee’s progression as a player and the 21-year-old is currently out in the US with the City squad.

Gurdialoa’s side take on Celtic this week in a friendly in North Carolina and when asked about the future of McAtee, he said: “I would love to keep him [McAtee] next season with us, because he’s a special guy to play in small spaces, in the pockets, and we don’t have many.

“When you play in the Premier League in a team fighting to not be relegated you get something special. I am curious to see Macca especially. He’s a player I have a high opinion of, and I would like if he can insert properly with the team.”

McAtee had been linked with a move to Leicester following their promotion but that was before former City coach Enzo Maresca moved from the Foxes to take charge of Chelsea. The Blues have again been mentioned with regards to having an interest in McAtee, perhaps hoping to repeat the success of Cole Palmer who made the same move last summer.