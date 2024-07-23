Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have been busy in the transfer market as of late with plenty of work being done on the incomings and outgoings front. The Blades continued their preparations for the 2024-25 Championship campaign with a 3-0 friendly win over Chesterfield last weekend.

It came as the Blades had agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £5m with Leeds United for Jayden Bogle. After a number of players left Bramall Lane following the expiration of their contracts, the Sheffield club have been busy rebuilding their squad as the proposed takeover rumbles on in the background.

Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton and Callum O’Hare have all joined on free transfers while United secured a deal for experienced Championship striker Kieffer Moore after beating Hull City to his signature. The latest name linked is Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, with reports the Blades have submitted a loan offer to the player but face competition from opening-weekend rivals Preston North End. As United continue with their own transfer business, we have rounded up the latest news from some of their rivals.

Drameh set for Hull

Released Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is set to undergo a medical at Hull City ahead of a free transfer to the East Yorkshire club, according to reports. The defender left Elland Road at the end of his contract but was offered a new deal. He opted against signing it having failed to nail down a place in the starting XI and spent time on loan at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City.

Leeds are still due to compensation from Hull as he spent a number of years in the academy with Leeds. The Hull Daily Mail, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, report Drameh is due to undergo a medical at the club's training facility today. Drameh played just 10 times during four years with the Whites and would have seen his game-time limited once more with Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram providing competition at right-back.

Sunderland bid rejected

Sunderland have seen a bid for striker Alexandre Mendy turned down by French club Caen- however, the player is thought to have chosen the Black Cats as his next destination, according to reports relayed by the Sunderland Echo. The player was reportedly the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but is said to prefer a move to the Stadium of Light. Mendy has been training on his own and was left behind as Caen headed to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp.

