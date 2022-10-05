Squid Game training, key men's struggles and weak refs - Sheffield United's QPR defeat wrapped up

On an evening of frustration at Bramall Lane, Chris Willock’s goal proved the difference between the sides before United were denied what they thought was a certain penalty when Sander Berge was dragged down by Andre Dozzell in the Rangers’ box.

But it wasn’t given, with the situation further compounded by Berge picking up an injury in the process of going down.

A ridiculous situation

United’s injury record was already remarkable but it is becoming something of a joke. Two more key men, Berge and George Baldock, picked up fresh issues against QPR while Chris Basham and John Egan looked to be walking gingerly at full-time.

Jayden Bogle’s return is timely but it is a case of one step forwards, two steps back for United at the minute. My mind goes back to a tweet from a fan earlier in the season, after reporting news of yet another injury setback.

“What do we do in training?” was the gist of the tweet. “Squid game?”

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United looks dejected following defeat at home to QPR (George Wood/Getty Images)

Non-watchers of the Netflix sensation may see that reference go over their heads, but if you didn’t laugh you’d probably cry. Paul Heckingbottom and Co. could be without 12 players when they travel to Stoke City this weekend and after taking one point from two back-to-back home games, bringing anything back to South Yorkshire would have to be seen as a huge positive.

Key men struggling to hit the heights

When times are getting tough and teams are proving hard to break down, fans – and often teammates – look to key men to come up with a moment of magic and make the difference. This season, so far, that has usually been either Berge or Iliman Ndiaye, but neither men has looked at their commanding best since returning from international duty.

It’s difficult to make a case that his Senegal experience has tired out Ndiaye, considering he played only a few minutes of one of his country’s games over the break, but Berge playing two lots of 90 minutes for Norway certainly didn’t do United any favours.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United and Andre Dozzell pull each other's shirt in the closing stages of the Blades' defeat to QPR: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

He hasn’t looked near his usual self against Birmingham or QPR, despite a few good moments including a last-ditch tackle on Ilias Chair and the incident when he could, and some feel should, have won a penalty.

There would have been legitimate questions raised about resting him at Stoke this weekend, a decision which may have been taken out of Heckingbottom’s hands by his possible injury absence. James McAtee seems the logical replacement, with the Manchester City loanee possibly about to get the chance he has been waiting for to really prove his worth.

Do your talking on the pitch, Oli

Paul Heckingbottom felt Sheffield United were unduly handicapped by the match officials failure to penalise time wasting: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

With five goals in his last seven games, Oli McBurnie looks a man transformed – but will have to sit out this weekend at Stoke after being booked after the final whistle against QPR for protesting just too vigorously for referee James Linington’s liking.

It was another source of frustration for Heckingbottom, who branded it “stupid” and “not good enough” and as a man who’s never previously been afraid to give McBurnie some home truths, you imagine the striker will be reminded of his responsibilities after picking up a wholly-avoidable ban, with another booking received after celebrating a goal with the Blades fans.

The Scottish international struggled against Birmingham and QPR, with suggestions he is carrying a knock limiting his effectiveness. Missing at Stoke, with a blank midweek to follow, may not be the end of the world if it enables him to come back fit and firing. Providing, of course, whoever takes his place at Stoke doesn’t score and subsequently keep him out of the team.

Get used to the ‘dark arts’, Blades fans

In fairness to Michael Beale’s side, Tuesday night was pretty much a textbook away performance as they defended rigidly, broke quickly when the opportunities arose and took a chance clinically when it arose.

There was also evidence of football’s dark arts in play as early as minute 16, when goalkeeper Seny Dieng was first warned about timewasting. Why, then, did it take until the last 10 minutes of the game for further action to be taken? And what deterrent is a yellow for timewasting anyway, really, when everyone in the ground knows a referee won’t be strong enough to issue a second one for eating up valuable seconds.

United have been no angels themselves in the past when it comes to such tactics, but never quite to the extent of some of their opponents – particularly at Bramall Lane. Are they ‘too’ honest and subsequently punished for that? The alternative, to be dragged down to others’ level, isn’t particularly palatable. But what – apart from score in the opening minutes of every game – is the solution?

What will certainly be required, both on the pitch and in the stands, is an element of patience. Many more teams will follow the lead of both Birmingham and QPR this season – coming to the Lane, defending in numbers, taking up time when they can – and United, with seemingly little appetite from officials to stamp it out, have to find a way of dealing with that.