United, who had only lost once at home in the league since November before kick-off, started strongly but couldn't make their dominance pay, before QPR went ahead in the second half through Chris Willock and held on to claim all three points.

After Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City, United have seen their lead over second-placed Norwich City eradicated after late appeals for a penalty when Sander Berge was felled in the box were waved away.

United Player Ratings as Blades struggle again at home against QPR

Beale, the former Liverpool and Rangers coach, was full of praise for Paul Heckingbottom's side at full-time.

"I thought Sheffield United were outstanding tonight," Beale said. "They were excellent. Paul is a lucky man. Look at the group he has, with Sander and Ollie [Norwood] and Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster, who I knew as a kid [from Liverpool].

"That's the toughest game, by far, that we've had. We've not played everyone but that was different to the other games.

"The goal was the only moment of quality we showed and we took us where it hurts tonight. I'm delighted.

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale celebrates after victory at Sheffield United: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"They [United] are a much more established than us and we're growing. So we're delighted because they showed a lot of qualities you can't give players.

"Are they willing to dig in and block and head things away? I'm delighted with the result. I'll pick the bones out of the performance next week because we go again on Friday, which seems crazy.

"I'm delighted, but Sheffield United were very good. All that was missing was them taking a chance."

Rangers could have gone further ahead, Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts squandering good openings, while Norwood had a good effort from long-range well saved by visiting 'keeper Seny Dieng.

"Tonight was a lot of blood and guts and hard yards," Beale added.

"We scored a good goal after having a sort-out at half-time. Anyone who comes here is going to have to defend well.

"Your centre backs will probably be man of the match and your midfielders will have to run a lot of hard yards.