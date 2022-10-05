"Not good enough" - Sheffield United boss blasts key man's "stupid" decision that rules him out of Stoke City clash
Paul Heckingbottom was not impressed with striker Oli McBurnie after he picked up a booking after the final whistle of Sheffield United's defeat to Queens Park Rangers last night, which will rule him out of this weekend's trip to Stoke City.
The striker, who has five goals in his last seven games, will be suspended for the game at the Bet365 Stadium after referee James Linington brandished a yellow card for the former Swansea City striker after United were condemned to a rare defeat at Bramall Lane.
United were unhappy that the officials did not award a late penalty for an apparent pull of Sander Berge's shirt by Rangers man Andre Dozzell, with the double whammy for the Blades that Berge was injured in the controversial incident and will be sent for a scan on his knee.
McBurnie, who had been substituted before remonstrating with Linington after the final whistle, went into the QPR game on four bookings, with five constituting a one-match ban at this early stage of the season.
And Heckingbottom, who has seen the forward booked previously this season for celebrating with fans after scoring, said: "I think it is [a ban]. That's frustrating. That's stupid.
"His last booking was for jumping in the crowd, and now this one. That's not good enough."
With United already heavily depleted through injuries, such an avoidable suspension will be a frustration for Heckingbottom, who is expected to remind McBurnie of his responsibilities as a senior member of his squad.
McBurnie's ban opens the door for others, though, with Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp vying for a starting spot against Stoke in the Scottish international's absence.