The striker, who has five goals in his last seven games, will be suspended for the game at the Bet365 Stadium after referee James Linington brandished a yellow card for the former Swansea City striker after United were condemned to a rare defeat at Bramall Lane.

United were unhappy that the officials did not award a late penalty for an apparent pull of Sander Berge's shirt by Rangers man Andre Dozzell, with the double whammy for the Blades that Berge was injured in the controversial incident and will be sent for a scan on his knee.

McBurnie, who had been substituted before remonstrating with Linington after the final whistle, went into the QPR game on four bookings, with five constituting a one-match ban at this early stage of the season.

And Heckingbottom, who has seen the forward booked previously this season for celebrating with fans after scoring, said: "I think it is [a ban]. That's frustrating. That's stupid.

"His last booking was for jumping in the crowd, and now this one. That's not good enough."

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United has words with the referee after his side's defeat to QPR at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With United already heavily depleted through injuries, such an avoidable suspension will be a frustration for Heckingbottom, who is expected to remind McBurnie of his responsibilities as a senior member of his squad.