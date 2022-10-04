With the Blades trailing 1-0 thanks to Chris Willock's earlier strike and pushing to get back into the game and avoid a rare home defeat, Berge found himself in a good position in the QPR box before going down under Andre Dozzell's challenge.

United's fans, players and staff felt that Berge's shirt had been pulled and appealed for a penalty; ref James Linington looked at his assistant referee in an apparent call for clarity before waving away the appeals.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom reported afterwards that Linington felt both players were pulling at each other's shirts, and was more frustrated at QPR's game management after goalkeeper Seny Dieng began wasting time at goalkicks as early as the 16th minute.

But the biggest disappointment will be a potential absence for Berge, who has been one of United's key men this season so far. The Norwegian international will be sent for a scan, with Heckingbottom admitting he hadn't paid much attention to replays of the controversial penalty incident.

"I've not seen it back," he said. "I've only looked at Sander's knee. His injury is my concern."

Sander Berge of Sheffield United and Andre Dozzell pull each other's shirt in the closing stages of the Blades' defeat to QPR: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Willock fired Rangers' winner in the second half after being afforded space in the Blades box and firing past Wes Foderingham, making his 50th appearance in Blades colours.