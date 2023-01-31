Blades understood to have identified Nottingham Forest man as a potential Sander Berge replacement

Blackburn Rovers have joined the loan chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, a player Sheffield United are understood to have identified as a potential target if Sander Berge is prised away ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

O’Brien, who joined Forest in the summer after they won promotion, has struggled to establish himself at the City Ground and has been pushed further down the pecking order by the imminent arrival of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United.

The left-footed midfielder was close to joining West Brom on loan this window but any prospective deal may be complicated by Forest’s demands, with officials at the City Ground keen to insert an obligation to buy clause in any deal in the event of promotion to the Premier League.