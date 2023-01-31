News you can trust since 1887
Blackburn Rovers ‘join’ Sheffield United in race for Nottingham Forest man amid Sander Berge doubts

Blades understood to have identified Nottingham Forest man as a potential Sander Berge replacement

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Blackburn Rovers have joined the loan chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, a player Sheffield United are understood to have identified as a potential target if Sander Berge is prised away ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Sander state of play as Napoli join Prem race for Blades star

O’Brien, who joined Forest in the summer after they won promotion, has struggled to establish himself at the City Ground and has been pushed further down the pecking order by the imminent arrival of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United.

The left-footed midfielder was close to joining West Brom on loan this window but any prospective deal may be complicated by Forest’s demands, with officials at the City Ground keen to insert an obligation to buy clause in any deal in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Fresh Fulham transfer update could affect pursuit of Berge

And Blackburn have now added their name to the list of O’Brien’s admirers. The 24-year-old was known as one of the Championship’s most accomplished midfielders during his time at Huddersfield Town and would be open to moving back to the second tier on a temporary basis, in a bid to kickstart his career.

