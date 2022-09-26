"Special" - Sheffield United's Reda Khadra grateful for big chance ahead of facing Blades teammates at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United forward Reda Khadra says being called up to the Germany U21 squad for the first time is “a special thing” as he prepares for tomorrow evening’s clash against England at his home ground of Bramall Lane.
The winger, on loan at Bramall Lane from Brighton and Hove Albion, made his U21 debut earlier in the international break as a substitute against France and will hope to be involved on Tuesday evening against England – and United teammates Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.
A bumper crowd is expected at the Lane to watch Lee Carsley’s Young Lions, with Brewster in line to start up front after two early goals in their victory over Italy last week.
England man reveals how spell at “incredible” Blades fuelled big career move
Most Popular
And Khadra said: "It's obviously a special thing for every footballer. It's always a wonderful feeling to be called up by the German national team - I'm really incredibly proud of it."
Khadra had been called up last season on the back of his impressive form on loan at United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, but a calf injury scuppered his hopes of winning his first cap.
“I was very bitter, but that’s football,” Khadra added in an interview with Transfermarkt.
“The coach [Antonio Di Salvo] and his team gave me a warm welcome and we had great conversations. He was very open with me and made me feel good – that helped me a lot during this phase.
“I continued to give everything in the league and knew: If I keep going like this, I will get my next chance.
“This is the first time since the U18 that I can wear the jersey of the German national team again and I am very grateful to the coach and the team to get this chance.
“I want to go full throttle and prove that I deserve it when I come on the pitch.”
Earlier this month Brewster revealed that the “banter” had already began between himself, Doyle, McAtee and Khadra over the game at Bramall Lane. Tickets are still available for the game, priced £16 for adults and £6 for concessions with discounts available for Blades season ticket holders.
England boss Carsley said: “England-Germany is always a fixture to look forward to for any of our age groups and to be playing this latest chapter at a venue as historic as Bramall Lane will make this one all the more special.”