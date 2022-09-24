The Norwegian international was widely expected to leave the Lane during the summer transfer window, with erroneous media reports on deadline day suggesting a deal had been agreed with Club Brugge to take Berge back to Belgium.

As The Star reported, Chelsea were also amongst the clubs who made enquiries over Berge’s availability late in the window. But he remained a Blade past the deadline and has helped Paul Heckingbottom’s men to the top of the Championship table, going into the current international break.

On duty with Norway for their Nations League games against Slovenia and Serbia over the break, Berge spoke to TV2 in his homeland about his summer of transfer uncertainty.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There was a lot of activity,” Berge admitted. “It was strange. I stayed in a hotel all summer. It was a bit awkward lying in there with three or four half-open suitcases.

“I moved out between seasons and stayed in a hotel for the last few weeks. I sat there and didn't quite know what was happening. It has been back and forth.

“I sat there and didn't do much [on deadline day]. You get drawn into it, but I'm not the one sitting on the phone or talking to other people. I sit there and watch a series or prepare for the next training day.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge is on duty with Norway: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Not much happens for me personally, other than the fact that there is a game going on outside where I am sitting.”

Club Brugge pushed hardest to sign Berge over the summer, having bids rejected by United and remaining in conversations with the Bramall Lane hierarchy until the time elapsed for United to bring in a replacement.

CF Montreal star Ismael Kone was lined up, but United stuck to their valuation – which no interested party would meet.

“There was a lot of interest, concrete interest,” Berge added.

“You weighed things up a bit. It had to work out for both the club and me, and it didn't happen. It's always nice to sit in a position and know that there were clubs that were very interested.

“My ambition has always been to play at the highest level. Although they [Brugge] showed a lot of confidence and pushed on during the summer, I always said that I was there [in Belgium, having previously played for Genk] and I was interested in playing at the top level. That was the priority for me.”

Despite confirming “big and interesting clubs were in the picture” Berge appeared to talk down reports of Liverpool’s interest in his services and expressed his satisfaction at United’s season so far, with Heckingbottom’s side going into the break three points clear at the top of the table.

“There is nothing negative about clubs of that size being mentioned, but you shouldn't put too much into it,” Berge said of Liverpool’s reported interest.

“It can be flared up by very little, and it is not necessarily always right, even if there were big and interesting clubs that were in the picture. Not everything on the internet is true.

“I am very satisfied [with United’s start].