Watch Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster's sublime finish for England U21s v Italy as ex-Liverpool man nets brace

Brewster put England ahead from the penalty spot after Conor Gallagher was brought down in just the second minute of the game, for his second goal for the England age group, and added a second with a beautiful chipped finish after being sent clear by Angel Gomes.

Brewster was close to a first-half hat-trick as his header just before the break rebounded off a post and he was later substituted.

United teammates Tommy Doyle and James McAtee were named on the bench from the start by boss Lee Carsley, with Doyle later coming on to earn his first representative cap since joining United from Manchester City in the summer.

The Blades trio will hope to get more game time next Tuesday when Carsley’s men face Germany at Bramall Lane – where they could come up against Reda Khadra, their Bramall Lane teammate.

“We’re bantering Reda already [about that game],” Brewster confirmed earlier this month. “He reckons they’re going to win and there’s three of us telling him ‘no way.’

“It’s always an honour to get picked by your country and, being at Bramall Lane, it’s even better.”