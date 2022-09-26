Everton star reveals how spell at “incredible” Sheffield United fuelled move from Liverpool
Conor Coady, the England defender, has revealed the big impact his Sheffield United spell had on him earlier in his career – with the loan making up his mind to leave boyhood club Liverpool.
Coady joined the League One Blades and helped Nigel Clough’s side reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2014, effectively kickstarting a senior career that has since seen him play in Europe and represent England.
After a long spell at Wolves, Coady returned to his native Merseyside with Everton and discussed the impact his spell at United had on his decision to leave Liverpool.
“I’ll be honest with you. I’ve said this quite a lot of times to different people who’ve asked me; it wasn’t a hard decision,” Coady said.
“People were like: ‘It must be, because you’ve been there all your life’. But it was because I’d had such a good experience going to Sheffield United, where I was involved and I was fighting every week.
“I was never a guaranteed starter but I was fighting every single day with the first team, working my socks off to make sure I had a chance to play at the weekend under a fantastic manager who was pushing us every single day.
“I felt that and I didn’t want to go back to not having that. That’s where I was at when I came back from Sheffield United.
“It was [a big decision] but that was to pick the right club that was right for me. Brendan Rodgers was fantastic at that at the time in terms of how he helped me. But the big decision was picking the right club, not leaving Liverpool because that was something that I wanted to do.
“I had such a good taste of being at Sheffield United. It didn't matter to me - League One, wherever it was - it was an incredible football club that pushed me and made me better as a player and a person. It wasn’t hard to move on and I was lucky enough to get another fantastic club in Huddersfield.”
Coady made 50 appearances for the Blades in all competitions, netting six times.