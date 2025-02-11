Gus Hamer edges closer to Sheffield United target after revealing his part in Callum O'Hare's arrival from Coventry City

Special Sheffield United man Gus Hamer only further underlined his importance to the Bramall Lane cause with his seventh goal of the season on Saturday against Portsmouth - and he is hungry for more to help fire the Blades back into the Premier League. Hamer marked his return from a two-match ban with another superb finish, cutting inside before curling past Nicolas Schmid.

If the goal was expected to open the floodgates somewhat that was not how it transpired, with Pompey equalising quickly and then unfortunate not to go and win the game convincingly. Instead it was United who came away with three more vital points in the bag in their pursuit of Premier League football, with another standout display from the former Coventry City man only cementing his reputation as one of the best players in the division.

His finish was Hamer’s 12th goal contribution in his first season of Championship football at Bramall Lane, with boss Chris Wilder describing him afterwards as comfortably United’s best performer on an otherwise frustrating day for everyone of a United persuasion. "My last season in the Championship I had 20 goal involvements, so I want to reach that number again,” Hamer admitted.

“I'm over halfway to my target, but I know I need to keep contributing and hopefully come the end of the season I will have played my role in our success. My goal on the opening night at Preston North End was nice, but my favourite was the goal against QPR at home.”

Hamer selected that strike because it showcased his almost telepathic partnership with Callum O’Hare, the forward who followed his path to Bramall Lane in the summer after leaving Coventry. The pair were real threats during their time together in the Midlands, tearing United apart on one occasion at the CBS Arena, and have continued that form in South Yorkshire.

O’Hare watched from the bench for the first time as United overcame Portsmouth on Saturday but could regain his place for tomorrow night’s home clash with Middlesbrough, which may see his partnership recommence with 27-year-old Hamer. “I'm delighted to be linking up with him again now,” the Brazilian-born Hamer added. “It has been special to be in the same team again.

“We just know each other so well, and our strengths. We are very similar players in our approach and size, and it is just a connection you don't lose. We just have an ability and understanding of where the other one is on the pitch and that enables us to combine to create chances.

“We are close on and off the pitch, but Cal has done fantastically well here in his own right. I spoke to both the manager and Cal before he signed and I just told the gaffer what an amazing professional and talented player he is. He is a proper team player, and I influenced him a bit, I'm sure!"