Legend Tony Currie leads tributes to Sheffield United promotion-winning hero after sad passing announced

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Currie, Sheffield United’s greatest-ever player, has led the tributes to promotion-winning teammate John Tudor after his sad passing was announced today. The former forward, who also represented Newcastle United and Stoke City in his playing career, was 78 years of age.

Tudor was a member of the iconic Blades side that reached the first division in 1970/71 and endeared himself further to Blades fans by scorign the winner in a Steel City derby win over rivals Wednesday at Bramall Lane. Tudor, who had jobs as a welder, truck driver and tile maker before entering professional football with Coventry City, scored 37 goals in 85 appearances for the Blades after eventually arriving in South Yorkshire in 1968 after an earlier unsuccessful trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tudor went on to form a formidable partnership with Malcolm Macdonald at Newcastle and was part of their 1974 FA Cup final team before ending his playing career in Belgium with Gent.

"It's very sad news that we have lost another great from that fantastic era which I played in,” said former teammate Currie. “John was a wonderful player who was just brilliant in the air and scored so many important goals which helped guide us to promotion, even though he was sold to Newcastle before we went up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember we were all disappointed when he left, but we did manage to finish the job and he, of course, went on to have a great time at Newcastle forming that famous partnership with Malcolm Macdonald.

“He was someone who was very popular within the dressing room - one of the lads - and someone who commanded great respect. I still remember that little wry smile which he used to have. My sincere condolences go out to his family."

A statement from United added: “Our thoughts are with John's family and friends at this sad time” while those sentiments were also echoed by Newcastle, who wrote: “The club's thoughts are with John's family and friends at this difficult time.”