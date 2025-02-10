Sheffield United man reacts to club's classy contract decision as serious injury rehabilitation continues

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Sai Sachdev has spoken of his gratitude for Sheffield United after the Blades made the classy decision to extend his contract by a further year. The defender suffered a horror injury in an U21 clash against Wolves earlier this season, later confirming he had suffered a devastating leg break.

The 19-year-old has since spent time with a protective cage on his leg but his rehabilitation is progressing and United have extended his deal by another year, essentially covering the time he will spend sidelined by the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An attacking right-back who has tasted first-team football with the Blades this season in both league and cup, Sachdev is highly rated at United and officially put pen to paper on the extended terms recently with his proud family watching on.

“I'm truly grateful to the club for having faith in me and extending my contract,” he said. “The club has shown incredible support to me and my family throughout my injury, going above and beyond both physically and mentally.

"My rehabilitation has been a tough experience but definitely one to grow from. I'm proud to be a part of the Sheffield United family and I look forward to giving my all for the club in the future."

Louie Marsh, Sachdev’s United teammate who was on the pitch when the tackle was made, described it at the time as “unacceptable” and boss Chris Wilder admitted that the whole club had been rocked by Sachdev’s injury. “The mood's been pretty sombre about the place because we feel for him,” the manager said back in September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been involved with the first team, and an international. He got on the pitch at Norwich and he’s lovely lad from a great family, as well as one of a number of promising players from the academy. So we’re all deeply disappointed but he's in good hands.

“He had an operation Thursday afternoon and we saw him yesterday, me and the club doctor Bryan English. Our docs and staff have been outstanding. We've had to step back a bit because for a young player to be on the end of a challenge and what happened afterwards is deeply disappointing for everyone at the club. It's been felt by everyone.”