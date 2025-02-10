Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp opens up on Nottingham Forest attack, Blades pain and future ambition

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A painful third exit from boyhood club Sheffield United 18 months ago left Billy Sharp considering retirement. Now, after his 39th birthday earlier this week, the Blades legend is looking to extend his playing career long beyond he turns 40 years of age.

He shares a February 5 birthday with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese is leading by example, still banging in the goals in Saudi Arabia and showing no signs of stopping. Sharp is a little closer to home, at Doncaster Rovers, and could write another chapter in a remarkable career tonight when Rovers host Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp was let go by the Blades after helping them win promotion to the Premier League, claiming he had been told he would get a new deal before being informed he would instead be free to find a new club. After a spell as a free agent he flew to the MLS to sign for LA Galaxy, which helped him rediscover his love for the game.

"I'd had three promotions with [United],” said Sharp. "That was the only kit I wanted to wear. I just wanted to play for Sheffield United. When I was released, I asked myself: ‘Is it time to retire?’

“But going to LA Galaxy made me realise I still love scoring goals. I still love playing football. That's why I'm still playing now. The heartache of not playing for Sheffield United gave me an opportunity to experience another league and another team, who I really enjoyed playing for."

Sharp is the Championship’s all-time leading goalscorer but was in the news for a different reason back in 2023, when he was headbutted by a Nottingham Forest fan shortly after the Blades lost a play-off semi-final at the City Ground on penalties. The supporter, Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, subsequently pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Sharp said in an interview with the BBC ahead of the Palace tie. "I had a damaged lip but I was more hurt by the fact we'd lost a play-off semi-final.

"Should players get headbutted on the side of the pitch? No. Should the security and safety of the players have been better that night? Yes. But it didn't stop me from wanting to carry on playing. Playing football at places like the City Ground and Wembley are a big factor why I want to keep on playing. It didn't cross my mind that maybe I should retire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp has 283 career goals to his name and after a lifetime of ticking off milestones, has another in mind. "The drive is still there, the hunger is still there,” he said. “I'm still trying to convince myself I'm 29 - not 39!

“I'm going to try and keep playing and my aim is to get 300 career goals. If I can't do that this season, I want to make sure I reach that target next season.” Then, he says, the aim is to become a manager. A fairytale fourth return to Bramall Lane in the future, this time in the dugout? Don’t rule anything out...