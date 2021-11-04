Slavisa Jokanovic warns Sheffield United to be wary of Blackburn Rovers backlash after Fulham humiliation

Slavisa Jokanović has warned his Sheffield United side to be wary of a backlash from Blackburn Rovers this weekend, insisting they will be keen to “wash their face” after their 7-0 hammering at home to Fulham last night.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:47 pm

Rovers, who had only lost once on home soil before kick-off, were put to the sword by rampant Fulham, who closed the gap on leaders Bournemouth by running riot at Ewood Park.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray urged his side to put the defeat out of their minds quickly as they prepare to welcome the Blades to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

Blades defender struck by virus as midfielder undergoes operation

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And Jokanović said: “It's a hard defeat, and this team will try and put everything on the field. We will find a focused and concentrated team without any relaxation and with a lot of desire to wash the face and show a different performance.

“It’s part of football, it happens. There was a man sent off and it sometimes happens. Experienced coaches say it’s sometimes better to lose 5-0 than five times 1-0.

“Blackburn play aggressive and good football, they have an experienced coach with a lot of the games. We are where we are, we need to be focused on the game definitely.”

Blackburn must get over 7-0 defeat quickly ahead of Blades test: Boss

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United (George Wood/Getty Images)

United travel to Blackburn on the back of a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, Lewis Grabban cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opening goal.

“It’s not a question about the last two games … we desperately need the points,” Jokanović added.

“We must care about ourselves, we are hurt because we didn’t win the last game and we need to do everything to come home with three points.”

FulhamSlavisa JokanovicBlackburn RoversTony Mowbray