Rovers, who had only lost once on home soil before kick-off, were put to the sword by rampant Fulham, who closed the gap on leaders Bournemouth by running riot at Ewood Park.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray urged his side to put the defeat out of their minds quickly as they prepare to welcome the Blades to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

And Jokanović said: “It's a hard defeat, and this team will try and put everything on the field. We will find a focused and concentrated team without any relaxation and with a lot of desire to wash the face and show a different performance.

“It’s part of football, it happens. There was a man sent off and it sometimes happens. Experienced coaches say it’s sometimes better to lose 5-0 than five times 1-0.

“Blackburn play aggressive and good football, they have an experienced coach with a lot of the games. We are where we are, we need to be focused on the game definitely.”

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United (George Wood/Getty Images)

United travel to Blackburn on the back of a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, Lewis Grabban cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opening goal.

“It’s not a question about the last two games … we desperately need the points,” Jokanović added.