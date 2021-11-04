Blackburn Rovers must get over Fulham hammering quickly ahead of Sheffield United clash, says boss

Fulham battered Blackburn 7-0 to close the gap on Championship leaders Bournemouth, with Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz all netting twice.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remarkably netted his 19th league goal of the season, from just 16 games, while Rovers had defender Jan Paul van Hecke sent off. The on-loan defender, from Dutch club Heerenveen, will now miss this weekend’s game against the Blades at Ewood Park.

Before kick-off against Fulham, Blackburn had only lost once at home all season and manager Mowbray admitted: “It was a tough night for us. I’m not sure it’s the time for emotional speeches about the game.

“We played against a good team, 11 v 11 we played against a good team, and 11 v 10, as we showed a few times last season ourselves, you can run away with a game and we found it very difficult to stop their flow and they took their chances when they came.

“The first two goals were very poor to concede. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen us concede goal like the first one, a corner into the six yard box and headed straight in. That just hasn’t happened to us for a long time.

“I’m not sure it’s the time for me to sit here and go over it, we’ll do that with the team tomorrow.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray looks on dejected after Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (not pictured) scores their side's second goal: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

“I think the team deserve a little bit more credit, but tonight’s there’s no credit and we have to take it on the chin.

“We were playing against a very good side, who were ruthless against us, and we have to put it behind us very quickly because we have another game.

“In my 18 years as a coach I’ve not been beaten by that number, as a coach you know your team and it’s not the time to pour over the reasons, the issues, the problems.