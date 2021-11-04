The Blades are currently six points off sixth place with two wins, two defeats and a draw from their last five games, while Blackburn are four points ahead of them with the same record.

Sheffield United will have a free week next weekend before returning to action on 20 November.

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers will play Sheffield United on Saturday, November 6 at Ewood Park (kick-off 3pm).

Head-to-head record

Sheffield United come out on top over the pair’s last 10 meetings with five wins to Blackburn’s three. There have also been two draws.

The sides last met in the League Cup during the 2019/20 season when the Blades won 2-1.

Referee details

Oliver Langford has been confirmed as the match referee. He will be assisted by Shaun Hudson and Andrew Fox.

Ross Joyce is the fourth official.

What are the odds for Blackburn vs Sheffield United?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:

Blackburn – 15/8

Draw – 12/5

Sheffield United – 7/5

