Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United: Everything you need to know including TV details
Sheffield United take on Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers this weekend hoping to reduce the gap to the play-off places ahead of the international break
The Blades are currently six points off sixth place with two wins, two defeats and a draw from their last five games, while Blackburn are four points ahead of them with the same record.
Sheffield United will have a free week next weekend before returning to action on 20 November.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash.
When is Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United
Blackburn Rovers will play Sheffield United on Saturday, November 6 at Ewood Park (kick-off 3pm).
Head-to-head record
Sheffield United come out on top over the pair’s last 10 meetings with five wins to Blackburn’s three. There have also been two draws.
The sides last met in the League Cup during the 2019/20 season when the Blades won 2-1.
Referee details
Oliver Langford has been confirmed as the match referee. He will be assisted by Shaun Hudson and Andrew Fox.
Ross Joyce is the fourth official.
Mr Ward has issued 40 yellow cards in 11 games this season but is yet to send someone off.
What are the odds for Blackburn vs Sheffield United?
Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:
Blackburn – 15/8
Draw – 12/5
Sheffield United – 7/5
How can I follow the game?
As ever, The Star will be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Blades correspondents @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
Visit The Star’s website for more preview and post-match reaction.
Is Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United on TV?
Barnsley v Sheffield United will not be on television but highlights of the match will be shown on Quest from 9pm on Saturday.