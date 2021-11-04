Although Jokanović clarified that Davies has not tested positive for Covid-19, he is thought to be preparing for the trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend without the defender, who missed out at Nottingham Forest in midweek after going off injured against Blackpool last Saturday.

That means Chris Basham has been placed on standby to continue in defence for the Blades, who will face a Rovers side looking to bounce back quickly after being hammered 7-0 by Fulham on Wednesday evening.

“Ben is out because of a virus,” Jokanović admitted.

“It’s not covid but he’s sick and he’s not working with us. It’s a virus, it’s some flu or something like this. He is sick, not injured.”

Jokanović admitted there is no new update on the fitness of Jack O’Connell, who has been working abroad in a bid to recover from his knee troubles, while Adlene Guedioura is also out until the new year after undergoing surgery.

Ben Davies was injured against Blackpool and has been struck by a virus ahead of Sheffield United's trip to Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

“I have still to assess a couple of knocks from the last game,” the Serb added.

“We are still with some time ahead of us. [Guedioura] had an operation which was successful but we can’t think about him for eight weeks and we hope he can start with the team next year.”

United travel to Blackburn on the back of a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, Lewis Grabban cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opening goal.