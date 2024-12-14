1 . Michael Cooper 7

Reunited with his former fans in the away end early on as Plymouth turned United around from kick-off and there was more action in front of that goal in the first half than many expected, with Plymouth spurning some decent chances to get back in the game after going behind. Was alert in the second half to keep put Bundu's effort and then made a superb stop soon after to repel Hardie's flicked header Photo: Ed Sykes