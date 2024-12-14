Sheffield United maintained their position at the top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle - but it was a far less comfortable afternoon than many had expected beforehand. United went ahead through Gus Hamer’s top finish in the first half but there were more than a few nerves around Bramall Lane as they failed to build on their lead until sub Kieffer Moore’s penalty two minutes from time.
Earlier Michael Cooper, facing his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer for United, made a smart save to repel Ryan Hardie’s flicked header and preserve United’s lead, as he racked up his latest clean sheet and kept up his remarkable record of not conceding a goal at Bramall Lane since his summer arrival.
Here’s how we rated the Blades on an afternoon when they simply got the job done...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Reunited with his former fans in the away end early on as Plymouth turned United around from kick-off and there was more action in front of that goal in the first half than many expected, with Plymouth spurning some decent chances to get back in the game after going behind. Was alert in the second half to keep put Bundu's effort and then made a superb stop soon after to repel Hardie's flicked header
2. Alfie Gilchrist 5
Had a difficult time of it defensively in the first half although, in mitigation, he got next to no help from Rak-Sakyi on the cover as the lively Obafemi caused United problems down the Plymouth left
3. Harry Souttar 6
Had a strange running battle with Al Hajj in the first half, the pair grappling with each other while play continued around them before ref Hallam had a word with both. Superb late challenge on Obafemi after he looked to have got past the towering defender, who then won ball and man
4. Jack Robinson 6
A solid display from the United skipper on the left side of defence, who was composed on the ball too with his passing. Got his head to a late corner but couldn't get it on target
