Sheffield United takeover saga continues as focus intensifies on Sheffield Wednesday derby clash

Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga is set to drag into another week, despite initial hopes that the long-awaited deal could be concluded ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday. Unitedites already looking forward to a conclusion to the long-running episode were told earlier this week that an announcement could be 48 hours away, a deadline which came and went without incident.

A deal to transfer ownership of the Blades from Prince Abdullah to a US-based group headed by Ohio businessman Steven Rosen, worth in the region of £105m, has been agreed and is now just awaiting sign-off from the EFL, who have the ultimate say on buy-outs of clubs under their jurisdiction. The broad checks they undertake, on the wealth of individuals looking to buy a club and their backgrounds, have been completed with no issues, with a few finer details still to be signed off, The Star has been told.

The prospective new owners want to have another look at United’s financial situation, we are told, but the consortium are confident that they will receive the keys to Bramall Lane in the not-so-distant future. Sources with knowledge of the process are reluctant to put timescales on the transaction, with so many coming and going in the past, while, as things stand, Rosen and his associates are not expected to attend Sunday’s game against Wednesday as they look to tie up the deal.

Our sources are insistent that there will be no “spending cap” implemented on the would-be new owners if they take charge, as has been suggested elsewhere, and that a plan for the January transfer window has already been drawn up as United look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt. Crucially, the American group have resolved to stand firm over interest in any of United’s key players when the window reopens for business next year.

Meanwhile, United’s sister club Beerschot have been plunged into fresh chaos after their CEO, Thorsten Theys, quit this week, according to local media in Belgium. Theys only joined Beerschot in July but the club - majority owned by Prince Abdullah as part of the United World network - have struggled badly this season and are destined for instant relegation back to the second division after taking just six points from their opening 13 games.

Recently fed-up Beerschot fans forced the abandonment of their derby clash against Antwerp by throwing fireworks onto the field of play, while their chairman - a 12.5 per cent shareholder - stepped down earlier this year.