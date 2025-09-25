Sheffield United may be left to rue transfer decision after rivals “nicked” key man “while Chris Wilder wasn’t looking”

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Sheffield United at the minute but one common agreement is that the Blades’ players need to stand up and show what they are about to address their rotten start to the current campaign. Last season’s promotion push seems a distant memory with United rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

They travel to Oxford United this weekend on the back of seven straight defeats in all competitions and having scored only once in the league this term, Tyrese Campbell’s strike against Bristol City on the opening day.

A lack of confidence and belief is hampering their rescue attempts, with Wilder admitting that even he had perhaps underestimated the effect that recent results had had on a group he inherited from Ruben Selles just over a week ago.

In times of trouble managers often look towards their senior players, but the truth is that United don’t have many left in the building. Danny Ings and Ben Mee added some much-needed experience when they signed late in the window but they are still getting accustomed to life at the Lane, while back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies is the only other player in United’s squad over the age of 30.

One key decision that was made before Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane is now raising eyebrows in some quarters, with Selles sanctioning the departure of skipper Jack Robinson to Birmingham City late on deadline day.

There were extenuating circumstances, with the former Liverpool man seeking some more long-term security ahead of the expiry of his Blades deal next summer and a two-year deal on the table at the ambitious Midlands side.

But his switch left United without a senior left-sided central defender, with Japhet Tanganga shifting across in Wilder’s first game back against Charlton on Saturday and inheriting Robinson’s captaincy too. The 32-year-old was subsequently named man of the match in Birmingham’s win over Swansea City at the weekend.

Robinson finished the game having won six duels, made two clearances and registering 91 per cent passing accuracy, with Blues boss Chris Davies highlighting what the Blades have lost by letting the defender go: "Jack's experience was big for us for us today. I thought he defended well every time the ball went up in the air, I don't think he lost a header and he showed his experience."

Admittedly we’re talking on the evidence of one gameweek of contrasting fortunes for both clubs, but it seems reasonable to wonder whether the Blades may rue that late transfer-window decision in the weeks and months to come.

An opinion piece by Brian Dick in the Birmingham Mail today suggested that the Blues had “nicked the kind of player Wilder needs when he wasn't looking.” Robinson’s combative personality sometimes risked rubbing people up the wrong way but he was known by teammates as the type you would want in the trenches with you, when the bullets are firing.

They certainly are for United at the minute, with the sense that United’s players are facing a test of personality as much as any football challenge in front of them. The return of Wilder will leave no hiding place, but he can only do so much and United’s big characters must pull their weight as well.