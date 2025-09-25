Sheffield United keeping eye on former loan star Harry Souttar after big Leicester City fitness update

Sheffield United will continue to monitor Harry Souttar’s progress after injury after a big fitness update on their former loan star defender. The Australian international was a big hit at Bramall Lane last term before a disastrous Achilles injury cut short his time in South Yorkshire.

Souttar subsequently returned to parent club Leicester City to begin the long rehabilitation process after going under the knife, with initial expectations that he would be ruled out until around the turn of the year.

The 26-year-old was still named in City’s squad for the first half of the Championship season but his future remains uncertain at the King Power Stadium, having inexplicably played just 16 times for the Foxes since his big-money move from Stoke City in January 2023.

And he could make a return to training soon, with boss Marti Cifuentes seeing his current squad size of 30-plus players as a “luxury” rather than a problem. “It was a bit of a headache during the week to pick not only the 11 but the squad,” he admitted.

“It’s a credit to the staff and the team. Soutts is coming back from a long-term injury, so that’s a great possibility for me. When I look back to the bench, we have a lot of possibilities as well.”

When he does return to fitness Souttar’s path to the Foxes first-team will continue to be blocked by a host of fellow defenders, including Jannik Vestergaard, Caleb Okoli, Wout Faes and Ben Nelson.

United’s recruitment staff will continue to monitor Souttar’s recovery process after the impact that he made at Bramall Lane, with many believing that the giant centre-half played his best football in South Yorkshire after being signed by current Blades chief Chris Wilder.

His time at the Lane certainly reignited a love of football that he admitted was beginning to wane during his periods on the sidelines. There is no suggestion at the minute that a move is a priority, with United well-stocked in the centre-half positions, but there is a great deal of mutual affection between the defender and United.

Speaking earlier this year about the possibility of working with Souttar again in the future, before leaving the Lane and returning again last week, boss Wilder admitted: “Who knows? All you can do when you come in on loan is impress everybody, and he certainly impressed the supporters, he certainly impressed me and the coaching staff and his fellow players.

“The first obstacle and hurdle he has to overcome is getting himself back onto the football pitch, because Achilles injuries are not the most easy ones to deal with. Especially when you are six foot seven. He has got to manage that injury really well and I wish him all the best in his recovery.”