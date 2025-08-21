Sheffield United set to answer boss’s transfer prayers as Japhet Tanganga, Ben Godfrey deals edge closer

Sheffield United are set to answer the transfer prayers of their manager Ruben Selles as they close in on a double defensive deal, with further reinforcements at the back set to follow. The Blades are noticeably light in defence ahead of September 1’s transfer deadline.

The area had been a priority for Selles and his recruitment staff even before Anel Ahmedhodzic’s departure to Feyenoord earlier this month. That only emphasised the need for further incomings in that area, with Rhys Norrington-Davies deployed as an emergency centre-half on the opening day against Bristol City.

Selles has had to be patient in the weeks since, especially against a backdrop of two further defeats at Birmingham City and Swansea City as his Bramall Lane reign got off to a less-than-welcome start.

But that patience is set to pay off after Ben Godfrey, the former Everton man, flew to England to put the finishing touches to his loan move from Atalanta. United have had to cover at least a sizeable chunk of his wages, as we revealed earlier this summer, but he will cover a key role in Selles’ masterplan as a player capable of playing both at right back and in the middle.

The Star has been unable to confirm reports that the deal includes an option or obligation to become permanent but he could be joined at Bramall Lane by Japhet Tanganga, the Millwall centre-half who United have eyed previously as they looked for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window earlier this year. He is available for a bargain fee, understood to be just over £1m, because of a release clause in his contract.

Unfortunately for United that clause is only able to be exercised by Premier League clubs, with negotiations ongoing with officials at The Den about a deal worth in excess of that figure. It is a potential deal that has got Unitedites excited, with Tanganga offering both a proven option at this level and also the potential to step up should the Blades get back into the Premier League.

The Lions turned down a couple of bids from overseas for the former Tottenham Hotspur man earlier in this window, and had been trying to tie him down to a new deal to keep him in London. Intriguingly MIllwall travel to Bramall Lane this weekend to face Selles’ side.

If United wanted either player - or both - to be eligible for that game they would have to be registered before the 12pm cut-off point on Friday afternoon. It seems unlikely that Millwall would sanction that in time for their former player to play against them, and it will be intriguing to see whether his name features on the teamsheet ahead of kick-off at Bramall Lane.

Millwall are understood to have drawn up contingency plans in case Tanganga is prised away in this window, even if boss Alex Neil hope he stays put past the September 1 deadline. “I think another big thing for us is to make sure we don’t lose anybody before the window ends,” he told News at Den. “Both sides of that are important.”

As we revealed last week, United have invited former Burnley and Brentford man Ben Mee to train at Shirecliffe with a view to signing a deal at Bramall Lane while the Blades also remain keen on Nils Zatterstrom, the Malmo centre-back who has been capped once at senior level by Sweden.

The expectation is that the youngster will need an exemption to qualify for a work permit, with United freeing up a space on their roster recently by selling Peruvian Jefferson Caceres to Dunfermline. The Scottish side are owned by former poker player James Bord, who is now playing a key part in United’s recruitment strategy with the Blades’ new American ownership group.