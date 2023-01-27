Sheffield United’s players were summoned to a meeting when the club was placed under a transfer embargo, where Paul Heckingbottom told them the situation must not be allowed to distract them from making progress on the pitch.

Second in the Championship table and 13 points clear of third place, United enjoy a break from the challenge of trying to deliver promotion when they visit Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten in nine outings, with eight of those resulting in wins, Heckingbottom’s men are on course to return to the Premier League two years after being relegated from the top-flight. Convinced that advancing into the latter stages of the knockout competition will have a positive effect upon their bid to climb out of the second tier, the United manager said: “What’s happened can’t become a distraction. Nothing can distract us. I’ve told the lads that.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken to his squad about the situation at Bramall Lane: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

United were sanctioned by the EFL after failing to pay a debt owed to another club relating to a previous dealing in the transfer market. They have 30 days to find a solution, beginning when the measure was imposed, or face being banned from processing any new signings for another two windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom had hoped to use this one to draft-in a replacement for Reda Khadra, whose loan from Brighton and Hove Albion was terminated after he failed to discover his best form in South Yorkshire. But the 45-year-old’s hopes of doing so have been severely complicated by United’s financial situation.