Sheffield United have a month to extricate themselves from the situation which has seen them placed under a transfer embargo or risk being banned from signing new players for the next two windows.

After being prohibited from processing new registrations by the English Football League, having defaulted on a debt owed to a rival club, officials at Bramall Lane spent the first part of the week holding talks with “relevant stakeholders” in an attempt to find a resolution.

If the matter is not settled within a 30 day period which began when the sanction was imposed, then the governing body will prevent United from entering the market both this summer and also when it reopens midway through the 2023/24 season too. If that punishment, outlined within the EFL’s regulations is triggered, then it could mean Paul Heckingbottom is unable to bolster the options at his disposal should United win promotion to the Premier League. They are currently second in the Championship table, 13 points clear of third placed Watford, ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Wrexham.

Sheffield United must solve their financial problem quickly or risk being banned from signing players for two more windows: Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

The EFL’s rule book, to which all of its members must adhere states that disputes such as the one United have become embroiled in must be resolved within “a period of 30 days (whether one default of 30 days, or a number of individual defaults which when taken together amount to 30 days) or more in any 12 month period (1 July to 30 June)...then that club shall not be permitted to pay or commit to pay any transfer fee, compensation fee or loan fee or any other form of payment in respect of the registration of any player during the period.” That ‘period’ or time frame is deemed to be “Commencing on the date when the persistent default occurred and ending at the end of the next following season.”

The Star reported following last week’s victory over Hull City - their first outing since news of the EFL’s decision emerged - that United’s coaching staff could be left in an excruciatingly difficult position unless the outstanding bill, which is believed to relate to a previous transfer, is quickly paid.

A statement issued by Heckingbottom’s employers, who are still thought to be in the middle of a takeover process, confirmed they remained “in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution.” It said United’s hierarchy were hopeful of achieving one by the end of this week. If they do, then the embargo will immediately be lifted although the time they have spent under it could be considered if they commit any more breaches.

Paul Heckingbottom discovered last week that Sheffield united had been placed under a transfer embargo: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Having already seen his hopes of bolstering his coaching staff dashed, Heckingbottom now appears unlikely to be able to draft in a replacement for Reda Khadra following the termination of his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Speaking before he agreed to allow the German to return to the south coast and then agree a switch to Birmingham City, Heckingbottom insisted he would only give his blessing if an alternative could be sourced. However, his hopes of filling the void Khadra’s exit created within his squad appear to be slim.

