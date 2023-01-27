Daniel Jebbison has been granted a licence to thrill by Sheffield United, with the teenage centre-forward being told he won’t be punished for making errors during games.

Daniel Jebbison has scored twice in his last three games for Sheffield United: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

The England under-20 international, who is also being courted by Canada, enters Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham having scored twice in his last three outings for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

As he attempts to eke even more out of Jebbison, United manager Paul Heckingbotton is encouraging the youngster to be bold and take risks, saying: “I don’t want Daniel to be scared of making mistakes when he’s out there. So long as they’re not daft ones, he’s not going to get criticised by me for trying things.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with the teenage striker: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“That’s the attitude we want him to the out there,” Heckingbotton continued. “The same one that he has been showing, which has been great to see. We want him to try different things, because that’s how he’s going to make the most of the huge talent that he’s got.”

Jebbison, aged 19, was on target during United’s third round victory over Millwall - a result which set up their trip to north Wales - before also netting the winner during last week’s game against Hull City. That result saw Heckingbottom’s side strengthen their grip on second place in the table; finishing the latest round of fixtures boasting a 13 point lead over Watford who are third.

Unbeaten in nine matches, United’s performances on the pitch have helped mask the club’s difficulties off it with the English Football League hitting the club with a transfer embargo for non-payment of a debt. Heckingbottom called for open dialogue with the board, about how they plan to address the issue, when the sanction was first announced. But the 45-year-old insists his squad remains focused on preparing for its meeting with the National League leaders and then taking another important step towards the top-flight. After facing Phil Parkinson’s men, United face neighbours Rotherham before hosting Swansea City.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is looking towards the future, starting with Sunday's FA Cup tie at Wrexham: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Jebbison’s return to form has proven timely for United as Oli McBurnie is coaxed back towards full fitness and Heckingbottom said: “He (Jebbison) has shown what he’s all about. But he’s not shown it all yet. He can get much better.”

