The English Football League have a variety of options at their disposal if Sheffield United fail to settle the debt which saw them placed under a transfer embargo earlier this month, including the ability to deduct points from the Championship promotion hopefuls.

United must meet their financial obligations within a 30 day period, beginning when the sanction was first imposed last week, in order to avoid being prohibited from registering new signings for the next 12 months.

Officials at Bramall Lane, where owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulazi Al Saud is said to be in takeover talks which could see him relinquish control, have spent the week attempting to resolve the issue with what they described as the “relevant stakeholders”.

Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Those are the club owed money and the EFL itself, with the governing body’s own guidelines outlining the range of punishments available to them if United are unable to iron the problem out.

“The League shall have the power to impose a fixed fine…and 50 percent of the fixed fine payable by the defaulting club shall be paid to the club(s) to which an overdue amount was payable,” the EFL’s regulations state, confirming that sum can be settled on a pro-rata basis if more than one amount is owed.

Outlining the other powers available to them should situations such as the one United find themselves in can not be ironed-out, the EFL’s rulebook continues: “The League shall have the power to refer the matter to a disciplinary commission to impose such penalties upon the defaulting club by way of a reprimand, fine whether fixed or otherwise, embargo on registrations, deductions of points, suspension…or any other penalty as they may think fit the circumstances.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has performed remarkably well in difficult circumstances: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Despite their off-the-pitch difficulties, manager Paul Heckingbottom and his staff have ensured United are remarkably effective on it so far this term. Last week’s win over Hull City saw them move 13 points clear of third place in the table and they enter Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham unbeaten in nine outings; eight of which have resulted in wins. Phil Parkinson’s side top the National League rankings and beat Coventry City in the previous round.

