One of Sheffield United's promotion rivals are closing in on a Premier League loan signing as they look to have a real go at promotion in the second half of the season.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are close to announcing the signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on loan, according to reports in the north east, after agreeing a deal with the Premier League side.

Boro were also interested in Sunderland’s Ross Stewart but Archer’s arrival is expected to end that particular avenue. Archer, who scored seven goals and contributed one assist on loan at Preston North End last season, was also wanted back by the Deepdale club, but Boro look to have won the race.

Archer’s loan deal is not thought to include an option to buy but the 21-year-old will strengthen Boro’s options after six wins in their last seven games lifted them into the play-off places. They are three points off third-placed Blackburn Rovers and 12 behind the Blades in second.

Archer is expected on Teeside today to complete his medical after being made available for loan by Villa, and Boro are still in the market for a wide forward and a midfielder.

With ongoing uncertainty about Reda Khadra’s future at Bramall Lane, and boss Paul Heckingbottom admitting he is prepared to sanction his return to Brighton if he is able to bring in another loanee, Archer was the most frequent name mentioned by Blades fans when asked this week who they would like to see arrive at Bramall Lane.

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa battles for possession with Akinwale Odimayo of Reading (Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

For their part, while those around them look to strengthen in this window and make a push for promotion, United’s January priority is to fend off bids for their star men from higher up the football food chain. Iliman Ndiaye's future will come under inevitable scrutiny, considering his remarkable rise to prominence and appearance at the World Cup in Qatar, while Sander Berge and new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic are amongst the prized assets that Heckingbottom hopes are still Blades players come February 1, as he looks to lead the Blades back into the Premier League following their relegation in early 2021.