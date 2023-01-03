Promotion expert Ollie Norwood hailed Sheffield United’s character as they snatched a point with a 96th-minute equaliser at QPR on Monday night – admitting his teammates feel disappointed not to have continued their run of victories at Loftus Road.

United looked in danger of suffering only their second defeat in 10 games as they trailed to Ilias Chair’s earlier deflected strike going deep into injury time. But defender John Egan, who had earlier made an error leading to Chair’s opener, redeemed himself with the equaliser from Enda Stevens’ cross, sparking jubilant scenes in the away end.

Dropping two points saw league leaders Burnley extend their advantage at the top over United, who are effectively 10 points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers when the two sides’ goal differentials are taken into account.

And Norwood, a three-time promotion winner from this division, said: “That kind of performance, when you're up against it and score in the last minute, that's what we're about. That's never been in question, the spirit of the group.

“We kept going and we're a bit disappointed we haven't won it but we'll take a point, scoring so late. We had a few chances but it's a good point. We stay unbeaten and keep going.

“We were disappointed we didn't play as well as we would have liked in the first half. We gave a goal away that's not like us, and you're up against it then. But we kept going right to the end. It was probably a fair result in the end. It’s a good point and we look forward now to the FA Cup next weekend.”

