Oli McBurnie is “progressing” in his battle for full fitness, Paul Heckingbottom has revealed, after the Sheffield United manager discussed defender Max Lowe’s omission from the squad that faced QPR on Monday evening.

McBurnie, United’s joint-leading scorer this season, underwent hernia surgery over the World Cup break but is struggling to regain full fitness after damaging an ankle. Boss Heckingbottom is loathe to risk giving McBurnie cameos off the bench and risking worsening the problem, preferring to leave him out and getting the Scottish international as close to full fitness as possible before bringing him back into the fold.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at QPR on Monday night, Heckingbottom – whose side are in FA Cup action this weekend, away at Gary Rowett’s Millwall – said: “He's progressing. You know how vague I am going to be because I am not going to tell Gary if he's playing against him next week.

"He's fine but I am not going to use him unless it's absolutely necessary, or we get him to a point where we can really push him. I am not bothered about cameos for 10 minutes, if it's going to slow down his recovery.

"I want him back to what he was doing before he did his ankle against Rotherham."

Defender Lowe was another noticeable absentee from the matchday 18 at Loftus Road, as John Egan made amends for his earlier error for the home side’s opener to score a 96th-minute equaliser and extend the Blades’ unbeaten run in their pursuit of promotion.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United is still struggling for full fitness: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The former Derby County man only recently made his return from a hamstring injury on Boxing Day against Coventry, and picked up a side strain in the victory at Blackpool three days later after coming off the bench.

“He had not been on long against Blackpool and he made a tackle on the far side and you could see him flinch, so similar again,” Heckingbottom added.

"I hope he's fit to get some minutes next week [in the FA Cup] because we have got him back to that point, as you saw against Coventry, where he is performing well and he's fit enough to go. But, like with Oli, it's not going to be worth the risk if he's not right."

