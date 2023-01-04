Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has reiterated his transfer “priority” as potentially one of the most important January windows in the Blades’ recent history begins to crank into life.

The Blades chief is desperate to avoid losing any of his star men this window as he targets a return to the Premier League, with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge expected to be in demand again now the market has reopened for business.

Berge’s £35m release clause remains in play, while Ndiaye’s reputation – and subsequently his market value – has soared after a superb season so far, which was capped by four appearances at the World Cup this winter with Senegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the star men’s contracts are set to expire next summer, adding to the uncertainty, with officials at Bramall Lane privately expecting clubs to test their resolve with enquiries this January.

“I just want to keep the lads together, that's the priority and that's what we need to do,” Heckingbottom, speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw at QPR on Monday evening, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that's it. That's my focus and that's my goal. And if you're talking to me on the first of February and it's 'as is', then I would be delighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

lliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge of Sheffield United are expected to be in demand during this transfer window: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The policy of protecting, rather than reinforcing, the United squad in this window has been in place for some time now. Heckingbottom privately did not expect to make additions to the group long before news broke of United’s takeover talks, with owner Prince Abdullah accepting an offer and the EFL beginning their background checks on the would-be purchaser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom readily accepts that Ndiaye’s form, in particular, will attract attention, with his representatives’ reluctance to join United around the negotiating table and discuss a new deal only adding further uncertainty to the situation.

For his part, the Blades boss would encourage United’s hierarchy to resist any offers for any of his star men in this window, with the much-bigger financial prize of the Premier League on the horizon for the Blades. The draw at QPR saw third-placed Blackburn Rovers close the gap slightly on United, but the Blades still hold effectively a 10-point lead over their Lancashire rivals taking into account the clubs’ goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berge is known to be settled in South Yorkshire and not actively looking to force a move away from Bramall Lane. United stood firm in the face of offers from Club Brugge in the last window, while Chelsea were amongst the clubs to make late approaches to take him on loan as the transfer deadline approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismael Kone, the Canadian midfielder who United had lined up in case Berge was prised away on deadline day, has since moved to their Championship promotion rivals Watford on a permanent deal. Much of Heckingbottom’s business in this window will concern Reda Khadra, with the Blades boss expected to sanction the termination of the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster’s loan if he is given the green light by United’s board to bring in a replacement.

“As I said, I don't want to be losing players if I can't bring players in,” Heckingbottom said earlier in the week. “I want to keep the group together. We've had conversations with Brighton and Reda and they know the situation."