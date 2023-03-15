By rights the atmosphere should have been sombre. As subdued as the performance they had delivered less than 48 hours earlier.

But when Sheffield United’s players reported for training at the Randox Health Academy on Monday, Max Lowe revealed the mood was upbeat. Not because they don’t care about winning automatic promotion from the Championship. But because they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was really positive when they came in, especially the senior lads who were getting everyone geed-up,” the defender told The Star, describing United’s response to last weekend’s defeat by Luton Town which blew the race for second place wide open. “The gaffer spoke about the things he felt were important to mention, telling us what he wants to do and how he wants to be. Then as a group, we all had a chat about what’s coming up, identified what had gone wrong, the things we know we can do to put it right, and made sure that’s going to happen. We get instructions but we take responsibility ourselves and that, for me, is a good thing. It’s about what we do now, which is why the boys who have been there, see it and done it made sure no one was feeling down. That doesn’t help.”

Max Lowe says Sheffield united are remaining upbeat: David Rogers/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still positioned in the runners-up berth behind runaway leaders Burnley but knowing their nearest rivals Middlesbrough are now within striking distance, United will get a chance to issue a statement of intent at Sunderland tonight. After losing four of their last six league outings, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted his team needs to rediscover its old flamboyance and begin taking “more risks” in an effort to fend-off the challenge being mounted by Michael Carrick’s side. Lowe, who last season helped Nottingham Forest reach the Premier League whilst on loan at the City Ground, agrees with the 45-year-old’s assessment. Crucially, speaking ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light, he also revealed United’s squad is prepared to take ownership of the situation themselves.

“That’s important,” Lowe continued. “You need to be able to think for yourself rather than waiting ti be told what to do, and that’s what the dressing room is like here. The staff encourage us to have a big input and, for me, that’s a strength. There’s always going to be times when you’re under pressure, during periods of a season and in individual games. So it’s great when you’re out there and able to look at people like Sharpy (Billy Sharp), Jack (Robinson) and John (Egan) because they’ve got your back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United visit Sunderland tonight: Stu Forster/Getty Images

United are understood to have sustained no fresh injuries during the loss to Town. But Heckingbottom could make a number of personnel changes in order to inject greater energy and impetus into their work. A barren January window, thanks to the transfer embargo imposed upon his employers, has seen some regular selections betray signs of mental and physical fatigue in recent weeks. Midfielders Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will both be hoping or recalls while Lowe’s fellow wing-back George Baldock is another being considered for a start.

“We know what’s required and with the amount of experience in that dressing room, we’ve been reminding ourselves that we’re still in a great position,” Lowe said. “You’ll have blips and the key is not to get disheartened. Everyone has them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad