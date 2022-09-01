Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Express reported earlier this week that Egan was a target for the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals – which came as something as a surprise considering Leeds’ deadline-day search for a forward.

And the same outlet followed up with a report that Leeds were put off by United’s £13m valuation of Egan, who has captained them so far this season in the absence of club skipper Billy Sharp.

Egan has emerged as one of the most consistent and important performers at Bramall Lane since his £4m move from Brentford, and has previously attracted admiring glances from West Ham.

But with Leeds reportedly baulking at the Blades’ reported asking price, he looks set to remain in South Yorkshire beyond tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Whether he is joined by any new faces remains to be seen. United are keen on CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone as a replacement for Sander Berge if he is prised away in this transfer window, with Club Brugge working hard on a deal to take him back to Belgium almost three years on from his move to United from Genk.

Sheffield United's John Egan (left) has been a key man for the Blades and reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United: Tim Goode/PA Wire.