Sheffield United’s reported John Egan asking price that put off Leeds United transfer move
Leeds United were dissuaded from making a late transfer window move for Sheffield United defender John Egan after being put off by the Blades’ valuation of the Republic of Ireland defender, according to national media reports.
The Daily Express reported earlier this week that Egan was a target for the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals – which came as something as a surprise considering Leeds’ deadline-day search for a forward.
And the same outlet followed up with a report that Leeds were put off by United’s £13m valuation of Egan, who has captained them so far this season in the absence of club skipper Billy Sharp.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day latest - live updates
-
2
Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee Harlee Dean as transfer window comes to an end
-
3
Sander Berge: What we know so far as Sheffield United star linked with deadline-day move to Club Brugge
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
5
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
Egan has emerged as one of the most consistent and important performers at Bramall Lane since his £4m move from Brentford, and has previously attracted admiring glances from West Ham.
But with Leeds reportedly baulking at the Blades’ reported asking price, he looks set to remain in South Yorkshire beyond tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Whether he is joined by any new faces remains to be seen. United are keen on CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone as a replacement for Sander Berge if he is prised away in this transfer window, with Club Brugge working hard on a deal to take him back to Belgium almost three years on from his move to United from Genk.
Despite chief executive Stephen Bettis insisting earlier in the window that United were under no pressure to sell Berge, Brugge have not given up and the Blades’ interest in Kone suggests they are not going away just yet.