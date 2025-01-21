Sheffield United's £10m signing closing in with medical set for Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United look set to follow up their signing of Ben Brereton Diaz yesterday with another forward

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will move a step closer to securing Tom Cannon’s signature today when the Leicester City striker undergoes his medical in South Yorkshire. As we revealed recently the Blades had had an offer accepted for the Republic of Ireland youngster.

Cannon has now been given permission to travel to United and begin the formalities ahead of a deal said to be worth in the region of £10m. It is a big statement of intent from United’s new owners, who have backed boss Chris Wilder to sign the man he had identified as a target in the summer before he went to Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannon scored nine times on loan in Staffordshire before being recalled, triggering something of a battle between United and their fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland. But United held their nerve and agreed to a permanent deal, with the Black Cats keen on a loan move with a permanent option or obligation if they were to win promotion to the Premier League.

If all goes as expected Cannon could make his United debut in Friday night’s home clash with Hull City, as long as he is registered before the deadline at noon on Thursday. Jonjoe Kenny, the Hertha Berlin defender, is also expected to join before the window closes, leaving a central midfielder and central defender the final pieces in Wilder’s promotion jigsaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Cannon yesterday ahead of United’s trip to Swansea City, Wilder said: “There's talk between the clubs and agents and players. So still something to go at. I talked about that on Friday as well, we've put a bid in and I'm due to speak to Steve Bettis about two or three players that we've targeted.

“It's going to be a moving week for us and the difficulty is medicals and registrations etc, that we can hopefully get over the line. It'll be difficult for Swansea [on Tuesday night]. But hopefully come Friday [against Hull City], strength-wise and boosting the squad and numbers, we'll be in a good place.”