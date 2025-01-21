Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United nearing transfer deal for player who earned Carlo Ancelotti's trust, hailed by Frank Lampard

Bramall Lane insiders are confident that former Everton man Jonjoe Kenny will be a Sheffield United player before the end of the current transfer window. The right-back is now at German second-tier side Hertha Berlin but is out of contract there in the summer, which has helped grease the wheels for a cut-priced return to England with the Blades.

Boss Chris Wilder had idenfied right-back as a priority area this window, with Alfie Gilchrist playing his part in a remarkable defensive effort this season but lacking some of the attacking thrust offered by young rival Femi Seriki. Seriki is still learning his trade, however, and Kenny’s arrival may just offer the Blades the best of both worlds in that department, freeing up Gilchrist as cover and competition for Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson in the middle.

We understand United made contact with Kenny earlier this month about a potential move. In theory Kenny could agree a pre-contract deal to join the Blades on a free, but that would see him join in the summer - with United keen for reinforcements ahead of a pivotal last 19 games of their Championship season. Kenny played 50 times for Everton after coming through their academy, alongside current Blade Tom Davies, and joined Hertha in 2022 after loan spells at Wigan, Oxford, Schalke and Celtic.

Speaking in 2020 during his time at Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, the current Real Madrid boss, said he had “a lot of confidence” in Kenny’s ability while Frank Lampard, one of the Italian’s predecessors in the Goodison Park dugout, also sang Kenny’s praises. “I don’t want to make him just a local lad with a big heart,” the former England international admitted.

“He’s a very good player. I saw that from the moment we’ve been here, I knew that from before. Some of my staff have worked with him previously, so the references I had before coming here were that he’s a great lad and a very good player.”

United will still press ahead with their attempts to sign a centre-half this window, with another man with Everton links, former England international Michael Keane, amongst their players of interest after Harry Souttar’s season-ending Achilles’ injury dealt a big blow to their promotion hopes.