Sheffield United make transfer call on defender as availability crisis continues ahead of Watford trip

Sheffield United are unlikely to have any of their injured players back for this weekend’s trip to Watford - but their squad could be boosted by the return of loan man Sam Curtis. The Republic of Ireland U21 international was allowed to join Peterborough United on loan in the summer to gain some much-needed first-team experience.

But United’s ongoing injury issues have left Alfie Gilchrist as their only fit and senior right-back, with left-footed Sam McCallum and then centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic filling in that position after Gilchrist made way in defeat at Sunderland last night. United officially confirmed that Curtis had been recalled this afternoon, and he could be included in the squad that travels to Vicarage Road this weekend.

A statement from Peterborough confirmed: “Sheffield United have recalled on-loan defender Sam Curtis from his loan spell at the club with the full-back returning to the Blades with immediate effect. The 19-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions for the club including 10 league starts. We would like to thank Sam for his efforts on behalf of the club and wish him all the best in his future career.”

United were missing right-back Femi Seriki, midfielder Vini Souza, winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and top scorer Tyrese Campbell at Sunderland, while Oliver Arblaster and loan star Harry Souttar have been ruled out for the rest of the season. Asked if he expects any to return for the Watford clash, Wilder admitted “No, this will be the group.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating, to be limited in how many changes we can make. We brought on Ryan [One], who’s an 18-year-old kid who to be fair did well when he came on. Sunderland to be fair are in a similar situation if you look at their bench tonight.”