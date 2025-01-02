Sheffield United get green light for Ben Brereton Diaz transfer move as Southampton boss makes squad call

Sheffield United’s path towards a reunion with former loan star Ben Brereton Diaz has been made a little clearer after Ivan Jurić, the striker’s current manager at Southampton, admitted that the Saints have to trim their squad in this current transfer window. The Chilean international was a big hit on loan at United last season, scoring six goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

That form was enough to persuade the newly-promoted Saints to bring him in on a permanent deal from Villarreal but the move has not worked out for either party, with Brereton Diaz yet to hit the net for his new side and left out of the last three matchday squads entirely. As we reported last month Blades boss Chris Wilder earmarked Brereton Diaz as a target ahead of this window, and initial contact was made over a potential deal.

Previous owner Prince Abdullah would have vetoed a loan move for the 25-year-old, The Star understands, because of an injury that troubled him earlier in the season but the Blades are now under the control of COH Sports, with co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy already publicly stating their intention to back Wilder in this current window.

Speaking this week, Jurić - who was appointed Saints boss last month after Russell Martin’s sacking - was asked about his side’s January transfer plans. “We will have a meeting next week and then we will decide what to do,” the Croatian said. “Now, we have too much players, we have to give them and then start thinking about maybe to bring somebody in. The plan is that we have to reduce [the squad].”

Asked directly if Brereton Diaz could be one player allowed to leave this window, Jurić replied coyly: “I prefer not to speak about the names, no.” Stoke-born Brereton Diaz enjoyed his time at Bramall Lane last season and would have been open to returning in the summer had the Blades remained in the Premier League, but understandably jumped at the chance to test himself again in the top-flight on a permanent basis.

