Wilder, currently in post at Middlesbrough, has been linked with the Cherries seemingly ever since they sacked Scott Parker earlier in the season, despite the legendary former Blades boss distancing himself from the speculation recently.

And the talk has increased again after Wilder was cut to 1-3 to take over at Bournemouth on Monday morning, with the Cherries looking to make a permanent appointment to replace Parker after he led them back to the top flight last season.

Gary O’Neil, Bournemouth’s interim boss, was also fancied by the bookies to take charge before the late surge of bets on Wilder sent his odds tumbling. Wilder took training at Boro as normal this morning, according to reports in the north east, and distanced himself from speculation over becoming the next Cherries boss late last month after Parker was dismissed.

“I signed a two-and-a-half year deal nine months ago so I’m deep into that” said Wilder at the time. “I enjoy working at the football club as you’ve seen. We are working extremely hard in terms of what we are trying to do and what we are trying to achieve.

“You can’t stop speculation. You just have to ride with it and go with it.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder, formerly of Sheffield United, has been linked with the vacant Bournemouth role