Sheffield United dropped to sixth in the Championship table as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon. The result marked a seventh game without defeat to start the season for Chris Wilder’s side with Blackburn Rovers the only other team yet to lose a league game after West Brom lost at Sheffield Wednesday.

Blades boss Wilder was full of praise for Pompey afterwards, as he reflected: “It wasn’t our day and maybe we didn’t deserve it, that’s how the game goes. Portsmouth were good and you have to give them credit. If they play like that for all their home games and their away games, they will get results and they will win games. They will make it as difficult for other teams as they made it for us. Teams will get beaten here if Pompey play like that all season.”

Elsewhere in the division, Middlesbrough beat Stoke City 2-0 while Watford were 2-1 victors over Sunderland. Burnley were held 0-0 at Oxford United while Leeds United claimed a 3-0 win over Coventry City. Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers defeated Derby County and Coventry City respectively.