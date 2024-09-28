Sheffield United facing another FA probe as Chris Wilder reacts to Portsmouth result

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United face another potential FA rap as Chris Wilder reacts to Portsmouth draw

Sheffield United could be in hot water with the Football Association once again after another melee at the full-time whistle of this afternoon’s draw at Portsmouth. Already punished twice this season by the authorities, the FA will likely conduct another probe into the post-match scenes at Fratton Park.

United won a foul deep into injury time of a engaging contest but referee Matt Donohue blew immediately for the full-time whistle, with skipper Vini Souza booked for his protests. A flashpoint then ensued with home goalkeeper Will Norris falling to the floor before both sides were pulled apart and United’s players acknowleged their travelling support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have been fined twice by the FA this season already for failing to control their players and if found to have done so again at Fratton Park. They were fined £17,500 for a fracas against Watford, double the punishment for their previous charge earlier in the season against Wrexham, and if found guilty again will see the fine doubled again.

United more than played their part in an engaging encounter on the south coast, with Gus Hamer denied a third goal in three games by a superb Will Norris save on the line before his opposite number, United’s Michael Cooper, topped it with a remarkable stop of his own to keep out Marlon Pack’s free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got young players in the team and it’s a massive learning curve,” said boss Chris Wilder afterwards. “They wouldn’t have come across this ferocious atmosphere that was created by the opposition who gave everything to the manager and to the football club. There’s no hiding place here, their boys stepped on it and caused us problems.

“We caused them problems too and we’re just a bit disappointed that we didn’t find that little bit of quality because we got in some fabulous positions. It was always going to be on top. There’s stuff we can work on and get better with but if you don’t win you don’t get beat. We kept a clean sheet and got a point on the road and we’ll learn from it.”