A touch of class from goalkeeper Michael Cooper helped Sheffield United keep their unbeaten start to the season going at Portsmouth this afternoon. This was a classic Championship fixture with both sides going at each other, with home goalkeeper Will Norris making a superb save earlier in the first half to keep out Gus Hamer’s header right on the line.

Pompey almost went ahead with the final touch of the half as Marlon Pack’s curling free-kick came through a crowd of bodies and arrowed towards the top corner, but Cooper excelled to tip it over and keep the score goalless. There was another post-match melee that may cost the Blades another few quid in fines from the FA - but here’s how we rated United’s players on the day from Fratton Park...