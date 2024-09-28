A touch of class from goalkeeper Michael Cooper helped Sheffield United keep their unbeaten start to the season going at Portsmouth this afternoon. This was a classic Championship fixture with both sides going at each other, with home goalkeeper Will Norris making a superb save earlier in the first half to keep out Gus Hamer’s header right on the line.
Pompey almost went ahead with the final touch of the half as Marlon Pack’s curling free-kick came through a crowd of bodies and arrowed towards the top corner, but Cooper excelled to tip it over and keep the score goalless. There was another post-match melee that may cost the Blades another few quid in fines from the FA - but here’s how we rated United’s players on the day from Fratton Park...
1. Michael Cooper 7.5
Went into the game with three clean sheets in his last three appearances and without having to really make a big save, but he did just that on the stroke of half-time here with a stunning stop to tip over Marlon Pack's free-kick as it arrowed towards the top corner. Virtually untroubled in the second half on another composed display
| Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6.5
Gave the ball away uncharacteristically early in the game and will have breathed a sigh of relief when he saw Cooper touch Lane's shot wide of the far post. Otherwise defensively excellent as he got his body in the way of a couple of crosses from dangerous positions down the left before making way again for Seriki
3. Harry Souttar 7
As solid as ever at the heart of defence and a threat at the other end too as United sought him with deep corners for him to head back across goal. A decisive touch on a cut-back cross prevented what could have been a winner for the home side
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Bizarrely booked for tying his shoelaces and then protesting to ref Donohue when he allowed the corner to be taken but he didn't allow it to bother him too much in a composed defensive display which also saw him race forward on occasion as well when the opportunity allowed.
