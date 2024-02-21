Sheffield United's poor defensive record ranked in top 20 worst in European football

Sunday's heavy home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion meant Sheffield United had conceded five goals for the third consecutive home game in all competitions - and ensured the Blades have one of the worst defensive records in European football.

Having already conceded eight goals on their home patch against Newcastle United earlier in the campaign, the Blades have leaked goals on a regular basis and that has continued to hamper any efforts to help them escape the Premier League relegation zone.

As it stands ahead of Sunday's visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chris Wilder's side sit seven points from safety and face a major battle to ensure their latest stay in the top flight is extended beyond one solitary season.

But how does the Blades defensive record compare to clubs in the top tier of leagues around Europe? The Star takes a look at leagues around the continent to see where United sit in the top 20 clubs when it comes to league goals conceded this season.