Sheffield United desperately need some positive news after their battle against relegation took a severe blow with Sunday's heavy home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion. Several Blades stars missed the game as a Simon Adingra brace, a goal apiece from Facundo Buononette and Danny Welbeck and a Jack Robinson own goal condemned Chris Wilder's men to a 5-0 loss in front of their own supporters.
The result left the Blades sat at the bottom of the Premier League table and they now lie seven points from safety - although their plight could have taken a further bad turn had relegation rivals Everton been able to take more than one point from Monday's home game with Crystal Palace.
Wilder and his players are now fully focused on Sunday afternoon's visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Blades boss will definitely be without Mason Holgate as he serves a suspension following his red card in the Brighton defeat. But could any of the Blades injured players be ready to return for the trip to Molineux and which key man is out for their hosts?