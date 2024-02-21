Sheffield United desperately need some positive news after their battle against relegation took a severe blow with Sunday's heavy home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion. Several Blades stars missed the game as a Simon Adingra brace, a goal apiece from Facundo Buononette and Danny Welbeck and a Jack Robinson own goal condemned Chris Wilder's men to a 5-0 loss in front of their own supporters.

The result left the Blades sat at the bottom of the Premier League table and they now lie seven points from safety - although their plight could have taken a further bad turn had relegation rivals Everton been able to take more than one point from Monday's home game with Crystal Palace.

Wilder and his players are now fully focused on Sunday afternoon's visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Blades boss will definitely be without Mason Holgate as he serves a suspension following his red card in the Brighton defeat. But could any of the Blades injured players be ready to return for the trip to Molineux and which key man is out for their hosts?

Matheus Cunha - No return date The Wolves star has been in stunning form this season but is currently out with a hamstring injury and has now set return date as it stands.

Max Lowe - Pre-season Lowe suffered a serious ankle ligament injury and Wilder has confirmed he will undergo surgery, meaning his season is over.

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Pre-season After suffering a hamstring injury, Norrington-Davies is no expected to return until the summer.

Chris Basham - Pre-season The Blades stalwart has undergone two operations on a serious ankle injury and will target a return to pre-season training.