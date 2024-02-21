Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sheffield United have condemned the racist abuse received by Mason Holgate in the wake of Sunday’s game against Brighton.

Holgate was sent off in the 13th minute for a reckless thigh-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma, with the VAR advising referee Stuart Attwell to upgrade an initial yellow card to red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton went on to win 5-0 at Bramall Lane and Holgate subsequently received racist abuse on social media which he has shared on his Instagram account.

“I can only apologise for letting my team-mates, club + fans down on the weekend & have done so this week personally,” Holgate wrote.

“However, the last 48 hours have been difficult to take… the constant racist abuse across my social media… here are some of the messages!

“As a sport + society we need to do more and there needs to be consequences for Racism!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warning: Instagram post below contains strong and highly offensive language

The Blades said in a statement: “Sheffield United condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the racist abuse received by Mason Holgate following Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“We will support Mason and applaud him bringing this to light on social media. The club will work with relevant bodies to investigate. There is no room for racism in our game.”

Holgate’s parent club Everton said in a statement: “Everton Football Club strongly condemns the racist and discriminatory abuse Mason Holgate has suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated. The club offers Mason its full support and praises his actions for speaking out.