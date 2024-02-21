Sheffield United striker looking for more after thumbs-up from fans

"It's been a great start - all the lads have been brilliant towards me, the staff and the fans so it's been a dream start for me really in the Premier League with Sheffield United, so it's been great," he told SUTV. "[The goal against West Ham was] a proud moment for myself and my family, I was just happy to get off the mark as soon as possible and to show my new team and new fans what I am about, so that was good. I'm looking forward to many games to come. On the goal at Palace he added: "It was a pretty mad start to the game, in 20 seconds going 1-0 up, that was the fastest goal I have ever scored. It was a great moment to follow on from the West Ham game, I really enjoyed it and happy to get off the mark again."