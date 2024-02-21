Sheffield United striker looking for more after thumbs-up from fans
and live on Freeview channel 276
He may currently be on what is a lengthy lnjured list at Sheffield United but Ben Brereton Diaz is still aiming to add a lot more goals to his tally before his loan spell comes to an end.
The former Blackburn Rovers forward, signed on a short-term deal from Villarreal in La Liga, has already shown his worth with a couple of goals since arriving at Bramall Lane and his performances have led Brereton Diaz to be voted United's Player of the Month for January.
The Chile international scored on his Premier League debut for the Blades in a 2-2 draw with West Ham and then followed that up with a goal in the opening seconds agaist Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Brereton Diaz has been delighted with how he has settled in in South Yorkshire and is hopeful for more games and more goals off the back of his award, which was voted for by fans.
"It's been a great start - all the lads have been brilliant towards me, the staff and the fans so it's been a dream start for me really in the Premier League with Sheffield United, so it's been great," he told SUTV. "[The goal against West Ham was] a proud moment for myself and my family, I was just happy to get off the mark as soon as possible and to show my new team and new fans what I am about, so that was good. I'm looking forward to many games to come. On the goal at Palace he added: "It was a pretty mad start to the game, in 20 seconds going 1-0 up, that was the fastest goal I have ever scored. It was a great moment to follow on from the West Ham game, I really enjoyed it and happy to get off the mark again."